Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Zillow Group Inc. (Z), First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB)

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares are -17.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.96% or -$2.84 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +89.32% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.10% down YTD and -16.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 39.54% and -30.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 16, 2019, Standpoint Research recommended the Z stock is a Hold, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Sector Weight on February 28, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the Z stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $37.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.50. The forecasts give the Zillow Group Inc. stock a price target range of $75.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.41% or -89.7%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.30% in the current quarter to -$0.33, down from the -$0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.14, up 72.20% from -$0.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.41 and -$0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,700,956 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 653,927. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 541,263 and 576,388 in purchases and sales respectively.

Frink Lloyd D, a Chairman & President at the company, sold 1,050 shares worth $46494.0 at $44.28 per share on Mar 11. The Chief Industry Dev. Officer had earlier sold another 5,397 Z shares valued at $204089.0 on Mar 27. The shares were sold at $37.82 per share. Frink Lloyd D (Chairman & President) sold 4,200 shares at $44.28 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $185976.0 while Rascoff Spencer M, (Director) sold 87,696 shares on Mar 04 for $4.73 million with each share fetching $53.98.

First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), on the other hand, is trading around $16.37 with a market cap of $2.15B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $27.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.01% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.95 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FHB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 82.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $46.71 million. This represented a 71.19% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $162.13 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.52 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.45 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $296.5 million, significantly lower than the $351.41 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $267.15 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at First Hawaiian Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 138,749 shares. Insider sales totaled 20,491 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 480.75k shares after the latest sales, with -99.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.00% with a share float percentage of 129.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Hawaiian Inc. having a total of 307 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.61 million shares worth more than $363.83 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 8.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $247.03 million and represent 6.57% of shares outstanding.