Heat Check: Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Vs. Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) shares are -62.78% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.97% or $0.05 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +65.82% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -65.53% down YTD and -64.50% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.76% and -61.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 17, 2013, Deutsche Bank recommended the ANH stock is a Hold, while earlier, Compass Point had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 24, 2014.

The stock currently trades at $1.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.25. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 59.69.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -30.00% in the current quarter to $0.09, down from the $0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.41, up 84.50% from $0.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.1 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.4 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 67,648 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 17,648 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Mielle Dominique, a Director at the company, bought 11,000 shares worth $35750.0 at $3.25 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier bought another 4,000 ANH shares valued at $7720.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $1.93 per share. Davis Robert Craig (Director) bought 763 shares at $26.25 per share on Dec 19 for a total of $20029.0 while Davis Robert Craig, (Director) bought 28 shares on Dec 10 for $731.0 with each share fetching $26.10.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), on the other hand, is trading around $90.61 with a market cap of $16.03B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $106.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.06% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.87 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AKAM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $379.8 million. This represented a 50.81% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $772.12 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.72 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.56 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.01 billion from $6.36 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.14 billion while total current assets were at $2.23 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.06 billion, significantly higher than the $1.01 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $496.23 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 52 times at Akamai Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 210,924 shares. Insider sales totaled 567,164 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 28.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.5M shares after the latest sales, with 15.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.40% with a share float percentage of 157.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akamai Technologies Inc. having a total of 957 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.42 million shares worth more than $1.5 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.02 billion and represent 7.31% of shares outstanding.