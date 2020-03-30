Heat Check: Aramark (ARMK) Vs. Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) shares are -51.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.03% or -$0.22 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +119.17% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -55.21% down YTD and -51.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.85% and -40.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2020, Citigroup recommended the ARMK stock is a Sell, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 23, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the ARMK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $36.00. The forecasts give the Aramark stock a price target range of $52.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.33% or -5.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.60% in the current quarter to $0.3, down from the $0.45 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.67, down -4.80% from $2.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.6 and $0.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 111 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 22,297,574 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,183,780. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 130,599 and 874,449 in purchases and sales respectively.

SADOVE STEPHEN I, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $88766.0 at $17.75 per share on Mar 23. The Director had earlier bought another 5,100 ARMK shares valued at $97920.0 on Mar 23. The shares were bought at $19.20 per share. Creed Greg (Director) bought 6,000 shares at $17.69 per share on Mar 23 for a total of $106124.0 while Bruno Marc A, (COO, U.S. Food & Facilities) bought 23,400 shares on Mar 12 for $497676.0 with each share fetching $21.27.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE), on the other hand, is trading around $8.83 with a market cap of $1.05B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 58.45% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Urban Edge Properties (UE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 26.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.1 million. This represented a 97.81% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $95.93 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.05 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $156.4 million, significantly higher than the $137.04 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $17.74 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Urban Edge Properties over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 249,910 shares. Insider sales totaled 259,005 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.48M shares after the latest sales, with 7.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.00% with a share float percentage of 114.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Urban Edge Properties having a total of 331 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.49 million shares worth more than $335.53 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 16.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $315.8 million and represent 13.56% of shares outstanding.