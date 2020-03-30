Heat Check: Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) Vs. Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI)

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares are -34.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.07% or -$2.25 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.34% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -50.12% down YTD and -27.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.99% and -33.96% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the LK stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 04, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the LK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $25.63 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.18. The forecasts give the Luckin Coffee Inc. stock a price target range of $56.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $40.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.23% or 35.93%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.25 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.17 for the next year.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI), on the other hand, is trading around $17.28 with a market cap of $54.78M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.02 and spell out a less modest performance – a -91.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AHPI’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -6.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.82 million. This represented a 47.72% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $7.31 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.38 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.19 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $15.25 million from $15.48 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $801000.0, significantly higher than the -$1.16 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $830000.0.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Allied Healthcare Products Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.52M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.00% with a share float percentage of 1.49M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allied Healthcare Products Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company.