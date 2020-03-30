Heat Check: Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Vs. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) shares are -21.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.74% or -$7.26 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.96% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -25.94% down YTD and -21.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.97% and -11.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 24, 2020, Goldman recommended the TXN stock is a Sell, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 27, 2020. 34 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the TXN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 34 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $100.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $131.44. The forecasts give the Texas Instruments Incorporated stock a price target range of $155.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $88.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 35.16% or -14.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.80% in the current quarter to $1.03, down from the $1.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.86, down -3.20% from $5.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.61 and $1.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.53 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 77 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 108 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,751,933 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,011,888. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 859,660 and 931,344 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lizardi Rafael R, a Sr. Vice President & CFO at the company, sold 22,658 shares worth $2.95 million at $130.32 per share on Feb 05. The Sr. Vice President had earlier sold another 1,806 TXN shares valued at $236059.0 on Feb 11. The shares were sold at $130.71 per share. Ilan Haviv (Sr. Vice President) sold 14,170 shares at $129.88 per share on Feb 05 for a total of $1.84 million while Ron Amichai, (Sr. Vice President) sold 3,747 shares on Feb 05 for $490807.0 with each share fetching $130.99.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX), on the other hand, is trading around $9.53 with a market cap of $1.94B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.06% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.6 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SHLX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 42.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $31.0 million. This represented a 75.4% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $126.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.36 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.47 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.02 billion from $2.02 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $597.0 million, significantly higher than the $507.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $559.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at Shell Midstream Partners L.P. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 45,310 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 109.59M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 46.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.00% with a share float percentage of 123.72M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shell Midstream Partners L.P. having a total of 188 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 21.28 million shares worth more than $430.1 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC held 9.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $299.63 million and represent 6.36% of shares outstanding.