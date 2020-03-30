Heat Check: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Vs. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) shares are -34.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.59% or -$1.43 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +30.78% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.64% down YTD and -34.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 21.49% and -30.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 10, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the IPG stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Initiated the stock as a Market Perform on September 24, 2019. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the IPG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $25.10. The forecasts give the The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock a price target range of $28.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.68% or -17.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.00% in the current quarter to $0.11, up from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.9, down -0.10% from $1.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.33 and $0.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,140,612 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,142,634. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 619,155 and 538,291 in purchases and sales respectively.

KRAKOWSKY PHILIPPE, a EVP & COO at the company, sold 63,760 shares worth $1.36 million at $21.29 per share on Mar 02. The Chairman & CEO had earlier sold another 159,105 IPG shares valued at $3.38 million on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $21.27 per share. Bonzani Andrew (EVP, GC & Sec) sold 24,189 shares at $21.29 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $514984.0 while CARROLL CHRISTOPHER F, (SVP,Cont & CAO) sold 10,000 shares on Mar 02 for $212600.0 with each share fetching $21.26.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE), on the other hand, is trading around $33.80 with a market cap of $2.46B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $55.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.48 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WWE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $51.98 million. This represented a 83.9% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $322.8 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.79 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.46 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $992.23 million from $1.02 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $160.03 million while total current assets were at $404.31 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $121.69 million, significantly lower than the $186.72 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $52.61 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 57,895 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,843 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 22.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 875.16k shares after the latest sales, with 6.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 45.60M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. having a total of 358 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lindsell Train Limited with over 9.04 million shares worth more than $586.17 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Lindsell Train Limited held 19.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $280.6 million and represent 9.36% of shares outstanding.