Here are the top Institutional holders of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) shares

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) is -28.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $0.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The HUSA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.09% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.09% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.10, the stock is -11.78% and -24.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.57 million and changing 8.36% at the moment leaves the stock -40.46% off its SMA200. HUSA registered -54.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.1314 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.1607.

The stock witnessed a -27.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.39%, and is 5.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.81% over the week and 12.78% over the month.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $6.96M and $1.20M in sales. and $1.20M in sales Profit margin for the company is -79.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.67% and -71.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.40%).

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Houston American Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.00% this year.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA), with 10.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.07% while institutional investors hold 5.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.32M, and float is at 54.70M with Short Float at 5.98%. Institutions hold 4.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 156705.0 shares valued at $22878.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.24% of the HUSA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Barclays PLC with 151493.0 shares valued at $22117.0 to account for 0.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 136298.0 shares representing 0.21% and valued at over $19899.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.21% of the shares totaling 135281.0 with a market value of $19751.0.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apache Corporation (APA) that is trading -86.15% down over the past 12 months. Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) is -89.03% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.21% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.07.