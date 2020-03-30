Here are the top Institutional holders of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) shares

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) is -55.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.61 and a high of $11.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The RRC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -117.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.17, the stock is -17.52% and -27.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.44 million and changing -6.06% at the moment leaves the stock -48.63% off its SMA200. RRC registered -80.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7791 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7376.

The stock witnessed a -21.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.89%, and is -28.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.71% over the week and 25.79% over the month.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has around 655 employees, a market worth around $521.73M and $2.60B in sales. and $2.60B in sales Profit margin for the company is -66.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.78% and -81.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.10%).

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Range Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $552.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.80% in year-over-year returns.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Top Institutional Holders

414 institutions hold shares in Range Resources Corporation (RRC), with 5.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.27% while institutional investors hold 120.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 240.43M, and float is at 220.18M with Short Float at 38.70%. Institutions hold 117.28% of the Float.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Range Resources Corporation (RRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GRAY STEVEN D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GRAY STEVEN D bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $2.11 per share for a total of $210800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 150000.0 shares.

Range Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Scucchi Mark (SVP & CFO) bought a total of 9,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $2.07 per share for $19251.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12025.0 shares of the RRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Scucchi Mark (SVP & CFO) acquired 5,700 shares at an average price of $2.22 for $12654.0. The insider now directly holds 19,849 shares of Range Resources Corporation (RRC).

Range Resources Corporation (RRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) that is trading -94.58% down over the past 12 months. Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is -90.41% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.81% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 80.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.6.