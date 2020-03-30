Here is a breakdown of the Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) stock performance

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) is -38.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.18 and a high of $17.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHNG stock was last observed hovering at around $9.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.14% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 22.38% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.09, the stock is -6.20% and -27.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.79 million and changing 3.28% at the moment leaves the stock -26.73% off its SMA200. CHNG registered a gain of -18.43% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.64.

The stock witnessed a -27.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.57%, and is 29.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.50% over the week and 12.42% over the month.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $2.79B and $3.30B in sales. and $3.30B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.94 and Fwd P/E is 7.03. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.27% and -42.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Change Healthcare Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $836.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.50% this year.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Top Institutional Holders

164 institutions hold shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG), with 224.51k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 51.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 276.80M, and float is at 276.80M with Short Float at 13.00%. Institutions hold 51.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 59.62 million shares valued at $977.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 47.54% of the CHNG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Hellman & Friedman LLC with 15.13 million shares valued at $248.0 million to account for 12.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boston Partners which holds 10.7 million shares representing 8.53% and valued at over $175.32 million, while Clarkston Capital Partners LLC holds 4.05% of the shares totaling 5.08 million with a market value of $83.2 million.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.