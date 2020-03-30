Here is a breakdown of the Snap Inc. (SNAP) stock performance

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is -25.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.89 and a high of $19.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNAP stock was last observed hovering at around $11.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.28% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 41 analysts, but current levels are -21.8% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.18, the stock is 6.22% and -19.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.76 million and changing 1.92% at the moment leaves the stock -20.64% off its SMA200. SNAP registered 12.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.77.

The stock witnessed a -16.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.73%, and is 20.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.09% over the week and 9.63% over the month.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) has around 3195 employees, a market worth around $15.29B and $1.72B in sales. and $1.72B in sales Fwd P/E is 45.79. Profit margin for the company is -60.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.37% and -38.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.80%).

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Snap Inc. (SNAP) is a “Overweight”. 41 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Snap Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $463.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.60% in year-over-year returns.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Top Institutional Holders

604 institutions hold shares in Snap Inc. (SNAP), with 392.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.67% while institutional investors hold 64.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.26B, and float is at 830.77M with Short Float at 12.50%. Institutions hold 46.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 81.14 million shares valued at $1.33 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.97% of the SNAP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 30.23 million shares valued at $493.59 million to account for 2.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 24.73 million shares representing 2.12% and valued at over $403.9 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 1.74% of the shares totaling 20.27 million with a market value of $331.03 million.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Snap Inc. (SNAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 68 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grusd Jared, the company’s Chief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that Grusd Jared sold 17,217 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $9.00 per share for a total of $154953.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.27 million shares.

Snap Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Gorman Jeremi (Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 42,033 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $9.48 per share for $398368.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.56 million shares of the SNAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Grusd Jared (Chief Strategy Officer) disposed off 38,578 shares at an average price of $9.53 for $367729.0. The insider now directly holds 2,284,982 shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP).