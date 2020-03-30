Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) is attracting new Institutional Money

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) is -60.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.18 and a high of $20.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The HTZ stock was last observed hovering at around $7.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.74% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -23.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.18, the stock is -23.02% and -54.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.07 million and changing -14.64% at the moment leaves the stock -57.19% off its SMA200. HTZ registered -59.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.36.

The stock witnessed a -53.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.98%, and is 20.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.87% over the week and 20.89% over the month.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) has around 38000 employees, a market worth around $715.40M and $9.78B in sales. and $9.78B in sales Fwd P/E is 3.40. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.34% and -70.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.01 with sales reaching $2.1B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.80% year-over-year.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Top Institutional Holders

246 institutions hold shares in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.81% while institutional investors hold 118.51% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 117.54% of the Float.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ICAHN CARL C, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ICAHN CARL C bought 6,387,918 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $6.99 per share for a total of $44.65 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55.34 million shares.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that ICAHN CARL C (10% Owner) bought a total of 3,743,218 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $8.06 per share for $30.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48.95 million shares of the HTZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, ICAHN CARL C (10% Owner) acquired 1,285,121 shares at an average price of $7.79 for $10.01 million. The insider now directly holds 45,210,973 shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ).

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) that is trading -57.23% down over the past 12 months. AMERCO (UHAL) is -21.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.99% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.12.