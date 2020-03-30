Institutional Interest The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Reaches 500 Major Investors

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is -29.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.00 and a high of $51.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The SCHW stock was last observed hovering at around $34.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.98% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -5.03% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.61, the stock is 0.05% and -18.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.39 million and changing -1.61% at the moment leaves the stock -20.26% off its SMA200. SCHW registered -21.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.11.

The stock witnessed a -19.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.80%, and is 9.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.52% over the week and 9.80% over the month.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) has around 19700 employees, a market worth around $44.04B and $11.79B in sales. and $11.79B in sales Current P/E ratio is 12.59 and Fwd P/E is 13.78. Profit margin for the company is 29.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.04% and -34.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Charles Schwab Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.62 with sales reaching $2.62B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.60% in year-over-year returns.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Top Institutional Holders

1,519 institutions hold shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), with 135.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.54% while institutional investors hold 93.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.31B, and float is at 1.15B with Short Float at 5.63%. Institutions hold 83.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 96.39 million shares valued at $4.58 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.49% of the SCHW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 89.03 million shares valued at $4.23 billion to account for 6.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 86.78 million shares representing 6.75% and valued at over $4.13 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.87% of the shares totaling 49.82 million with a market value of $2.37 billion.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clark Bernard J., the company’s EVP – Advisor Services. SEC filings show that Clark Bernard J. sold 12,629 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $32.94 per share for a total of $416001.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72269.0 shares.

The Charles Schwab Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that MCLIN STEPHEN T (Director) sold a total of 5,364 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $47.29 per share for $253640.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 157109.0 shares of the SCHW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, SCHWAB CHARLES R (Chairman) disposed off 8,500 shares at an average price of $47.76 for $405934.0. The insider now directly holds 74,343,271 shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW).

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -20.97% down over the past 12 months. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is -23.76% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.56% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 63.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.73.