Investing action plan for Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) And YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI)

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) shares are -40.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.17% or -$0.19 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +20.59% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.06% down YTD and -40.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.33% and -32.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 11, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the SAN stock is a Hold, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 23, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $2.46 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.32. The forecasts give the Banco Santander S.A. stock a price target range of $5.70 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.17. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.84% or -13.36%.

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI), on the other hand, is trading around $20.93 with a market cap of $1.70B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $39.54 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

YETI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $150.62 million. This represented a 49.39% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $297.6 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.04 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.29 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $629.54 million from $559.7 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $86.89 million, significantly lower than the $176.07 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $54.82 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 57 times at YETI Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 299,641 shares. Insider sales totaled 23,863,748 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 40 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -23.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.85M shares after the latest sales, with -66.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.30% with a share float percentage of 74.89M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with YETI Holdings Inc. having a total of 284 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 9.06 million shares worth more than $315.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 10.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.9 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $170.58 million and represent 5.65% of shares outstanding.