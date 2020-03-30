Investing action plan for Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) And DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) shares are -33.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.77% or -$0.87 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.47% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -37.14% down YTD and -34.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.66% and -23.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the BEN stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 25, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.40 to suggest that the BEN stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.75. The forecasts give the Franklin Resources Inc. stock a price target range of $27.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 35.74% or -8.44%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.10% in the current quarter to $0.52, down from the $0.72 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.3, down -6.50% from $2.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.39 and $0.74. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 424,510 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 499,438. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 32,984 and 5,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

JOHNSON RUPERT H JR, a Vice Chairman at the company, sold 400,000 shares worth $10.51 million at $26.26 per share on Dec 26. The EVP & General Counsel had earlier sold another 5,000 BEN shares valued at $109750.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $21.95 per share. Tyle Craig Steven (EVP & General Counsel) sold 5,000 shares at $27.57 per share on Dec 02 for a total of $137850.0 while Tyle Craig Steven, (EVP & General Counsel) sold 5,000 shares on Sep 03 for $130050.0 with each share fetching $26.01.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS), on the other hand, is trading around $21.74 with a market cap of $1.73B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.48 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DKS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $634.74 million. This represented a 75.67% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.61 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.81 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.63 billion from $7.21 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $404.61 million, significantly lower than the $712.75 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $187.15 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 338,466 shares. Insider sales totaled 26,443 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.81M shares after the latest sales, with 70.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 60.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. having a total of 449 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.13 million shares worth more than $303.49 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 5.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $275.25 million and represent 8.88% of shares outstanding.