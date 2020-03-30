Investors have great interest in Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS), Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)

Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) shares are 26.28% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.62% or $2.23 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +39.61% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -2.05% down YTD and 25.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 17.36% and 36.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, Raymond James recommended the CTXS stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 25, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the CTXS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $140.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $124.88. The forecasts give the Citrix Systems Inc. stock a price target range of $160.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $94.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 12.48% or -48.98%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.80% in the current quarter to $1.16, down from the $1.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.36, up 2.50% from $5.69 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.91 and $1.37. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 130 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 109 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 571,692 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 372,627. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 200,431 and 136,938 in purchases and sales respectively.

FERRER MARK J, a EVP, Chief Revenue Officer at the company, sold 1,245 shares worth $129555.0 at $104.06 per share on Mar 02. The Director had earlier sold another 213 CTXS shares valued at $23430.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $110.00 per share. HENSHALL DAVID J (CEO & PRESIDENT) sold 4,293 shares at $104.06 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $446730.0 while Sacripanti Peter John, (Director) sold 213 shares on Mar 02 for $22165.0 with each share fetching $104.06.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF), on the other hand, is trading around $14.34 with a market cap of $4.07B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

JEF’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $808.75 million. This represented a 26.88% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.11 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.60 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (May 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $49.46 billion from $49.26 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$827.84 million, significantly lower than the $691.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.06 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 2,353,588 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,474,155 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 51.3M shares after the latest sales, with 1.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.20% with a share float percentage of 225.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. having a total of 592 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 25.79 million shares worth more than $551.12 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 22.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $486.06 million and represent 8.13% of shares outstanding.