Investors have great interest in HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) shares are -40.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.53% or -$7.11 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +49.59% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.53% down YTD and -41.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 11.25% and -31.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 10, 2019, Goldman recommended the HCA stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on September 06, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $87.33 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $168.48. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 48.17.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $2.88, down from the $2.97 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $11.57, up 5.50% from $10.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.84 and $3.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $12.89 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 61 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 69 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 795,431 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 698,510. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 319,100 and 208,566 in purchases and sales respectively.

Reiner Deborah M, a SVP – Mktg. & Communications at the company, sold 2,050 shares worth $307746.0 at $150.12 per share on Feb 12. The SVP and CIO had earlier sold another 5,167 HCA shares valued at $775050.0 on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $150.00 per share. Whalen Kathleen M (SVP & Chief Ethics Officer) sold 1,956 shares at $146.46 per share on Feb 07 for a total of $286475.0 while Torres Kathryn A., (SVP-Payer Contracting & Align.) sold 1,500 shares on Feb 05 for $223743.0 with each share fetching $149.16.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY), on the other hand, is trading around $62.47 with a market cap of $15.94B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $85.76 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.95 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BBY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.27 billion. This represented a 85.08% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $15.2 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.78 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.63 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $15.59 billion from $16.93 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.56 billion, significantly higher than the $2.41 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.82 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 84 times at Best Buy Co. Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 4,290,705 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,696,067 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 66 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -48.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 38.23M shares after the latest sales, with -1.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.20% with a share float percentage of 220.64M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Best Buy Co. Inc. having a total of 992 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.91 million shares worth more than $2.36 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 21.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.9 billion and represent 8.34% of shares outstanding.