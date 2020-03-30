Investors have great interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), Evergy Inc. (EVRG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) shares are -49.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.18% or -$0.11 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.56% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -50.30% down YTD and -49.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 20.14% and -33.47% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, Keefe Bruyette recommended the LYG stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, HSBC Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 16, 2020. 2 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.64. The forecasts give the Lloyds Banking Group plc stock a price target range of $4.02 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.55. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.46% or -7.74%.

Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG), on the other hand, is trading around $57.52 with a market cap of $13.66B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $70.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.79% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Evergy Inc. (EVRG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EVRG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 23.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $96.7 million. This represented a 91.45% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.13 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.28 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.20 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $25.98 billion from $25.91 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.75 billion, significantly higher than the $1.5 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $538.9 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at Evergy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 91,813 shares. Insider sales totaled 59,257 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 720.77k shares after the latest sales, with 10.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.20% with a share float percentage of 225.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evergy Inc. having a total of 843 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.23 million shares worth more than $1.97 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.27 billion and represent 8.61% of shares outstanding.