Investors have great interest in Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI), Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW)

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares are -10.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.61% or -$0.26 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +67.69% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.12% down YTD and -17.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.79% and -25.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 13, 2019, H.C. Wainwright recommended the RMTI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Piper Jaffray had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on June 24, 2019. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the RMTI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.33. The forecasts give the Rockwell Medical Inc. stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 80.09% or 63.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.30% in the current quarter to -$0.12, up from the -$0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.45, up 16.40% from -$0.56 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.13 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 413,712 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 73,414. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 22,665 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Richmond David S., a 10% Owner at the company, bought 1,807 shares worth $4806.0 at $2.66 per share on Jul 31. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 97 RMTI shares valued at $235.0 on Aug 02. The shares were bought at $2.42 per share. Richmond David S. (10% Owner) bought 319 shares at $3.06 per share on Jul 25 for a total of $976.0 while Richmond David S., (10% Owner) bought 2,579 shares on Jul 24 for $8072.0 with each share fetching $3.13.

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW), on the other hand, is trading around $5.25 with a market cap of $617.43M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LLNW’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -7.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $24.61 million. This represented a 59.07% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $60.13 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.01 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $209.37 million from $208.4 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.75 million, significantly lower than the $19.72 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$32.96 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 51 times at Limelight Networks Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 805,767 shares. Insider sales totaled 401,848 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 30 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.19M shares after the latest sales, with 13.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.30% with a share float percentage of 109.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Limelight Networks Inc. having a total of 182 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.19 million shares worth more than $33.43 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 6.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hood River Capital Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 6.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.69 million and represent 5.52% of shares outstanding.