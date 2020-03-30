Investors have great interest in SunPower Corporation (SPWR), New Relic Inc. (NEWR)

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares are -29.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.26% or -$0.91 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +35.73% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -51.05% down YTD and -33.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.85% and -34.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2020, ROTH Capital recommended the SPWR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Cowen had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on February 13, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the SPWR stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.42. The forecasts give the SunPower Corporation stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.40. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.27% or -24.32%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.50% in the current quarter to -$0.2, up from the -$0.41 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.02, up 15.30% from -$0.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.23 and $0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 76 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 63 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 6,426,746 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,267,312. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 6,173,185 and 2,918,865 in purchases and sales respectively.

Richards Douglas J., a EVP, Administration at the company, sold 12,928 shares worth $117516.0 at $9.09 per share on Mar 04. The EVP & General Counsel had earlier sold another 39,517 SPWR shares valued at $358814.0 on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $9.08 per share. Sial Manavendra (EVP and CFO) sold 12,711 shares at $10.00 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $127110.0 while Sial Manavendra, (EVP and CFO) sold 5,084 shares on Feb 18 for $42096.0 with each share fetching $8.28.

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), on the other hand, is trading around $49.37 with a market cap of $2.66B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $75.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the New Relic Inc. (NEWR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NEWR’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -12.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $151.24 million. This represented a 1.17% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $153.03 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.46 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.16 billion from $1.15 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $557.66 million while total current assets were at $895.92 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $31.67 million, significantly lower than the $66.89 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$22.5 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at New Relic Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 78,252 shares. Insider sales totaled 153,528 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.61M shares after the latest sales, with -0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 14.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.80% with a share float percentage of 50.51M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Relic Inc. having a total of 346 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.83 million shares worth more than $317.06 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Champlain Investment Partners, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 3.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $214.25 million and represent 5.50% of shares outstanding.