Investors have great interest in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) shares are -68.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.32% or $0.06 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +83.33% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -70.85% down YTD and -69.34% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.50% and -67.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 03, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the TWO stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Compass Point had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 02, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TWO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.47. The forecasts give the Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 71.13% or 23.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -30.60% in the current quarter to $0.34, down from the $0.49 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.44, up 11.70% from $1.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.29 and $0.41. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.54 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 382,481 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 61,477. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 318,447 and 61,477 in purchases and sales respectively.

KOEPPEN MATTHEW, a Co-Chief Investment Officer at the company, sold 5,579 shares worth $84781.0 at $15.20 per share on Jan 30. The Co-Chief Investment Officer had earlier sold another 10,341 TWO shares valued at $157155.0 on Jan 30. The shares were sold at $15.20 per share. RISKEY MARY KATHRYN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,533 shares at $15.20 per share on Jan 30 for a total of $38502.0 while Sandberg Rebecca B, (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 7,090 shares on Jan 30 for $107839.0 with each share fetching $15.21.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), on the other hand, is trading around $2.35 with a market cap of $392.73M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Agenus Inc. (AGEN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AGEN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -46.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$19.28 million. This represented a 155.87% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $34.5 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.21 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.38 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $155.34 million from $174.81 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$18.68 million, significantly higher than the -$131.09 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$23.34 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Agenus Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 31.86M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.10% with a share float percentage of 129.73M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agenus Inc. having a total of 159 institutions that hold shares in the company.