Is there a cornucopia of returns in Carvana Co. (CVNA) And Hologic Inc. (HOLX)

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares are -46.72% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.28% or -$7.51 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +121.30% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -57.44% down YTD and -50.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 67.09% and -44.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, CFRA recommended the CVNA stock is a Sell, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 27, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the CVNA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $49.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $91.76. The forecasts give the Carvana Co. stock a price target range of $125.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.77% or -81.63%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -25.40% in the current quarter to -$0.55, down from the -$0.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.18, up 44.90% from -$2.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.09 and -$0.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.34 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 139 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 686,615 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,147,326. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 1,001,428 in purchases and sales respectively.

JENKINS MARK W., a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 33,985 shares worth $3.07 million at $90.24 per share on Nov 22. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 1,000,000 CVNA shares valued at $29.41 million on Mar 19. The shares were sold at $29.41 per share. HUSTON BENJAMIN E. (Chief Operating Officer) sold 16,201 shares at $90.25 per share on Nov 22 for a total of $1.46 million while JENKINS MARK W., (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,203 shares on Nov 21 for $108294.0 with each share fetching $90.02.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), on the other hand, is trading around $33.26 with a market cap of $8.91B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $56.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Hologic Inc. (HOLX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HOLX’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -4.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $309.7 million. This represented a 63.59% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $850.5 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.43 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.36 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.31 billion from $6.44 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $113.9 million, significantly higher than the $104.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $82.4 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 65 times at Hologic Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 682,003 shares. Insider sales totaled 504,690 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 845.2k shares after the latest sales, with 34.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.80% with a share float percentage of 262.46M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hologic Inc. having a total of 763 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 44.09 million shares worth more than $2.3 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 16.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 30.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.57 billion and represent 11.45% of shares outstanding.