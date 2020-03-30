Is there a cornucopia of returns in Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) And Apergy Corporation (APY)

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) shares are -44.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.71% or -$0.81 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +30.74% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -46.91% down YTD and -44.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 20.02% and -33.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 03, 2018, CIBC recommended the MFC stock is a Sector Outperform, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on February 07, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $11.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.61. The forecasts give the Manulife Financial Corporation stock a price target range of $25.71 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.73. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.16% or -5.03%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.30% in the current quarter to $0.5, up from the $0.42 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.03, down -9.60% from $1.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.48 and $0.53. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.21 for the next year.

Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY), on the other hand, is trading around $5.90 with a market cap of $457.01M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 66.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Apergy Corporation (APY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

APY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $76.07 million. This represented a 68.97% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $245.13 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.06 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.27 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.92 billion from $1.97 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $155.9 million, significantly lower than the $163.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $116.12 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at Apergy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 38,141 shares. Insider sales totaled 8,373 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 416.14k shares after the latest sales, with 10.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.90% with a share float percentage of 77.08M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apergy Corporation having a total of 412 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.23 million shares worth more than $244.17 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 7.03 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $237.4 million and represent 9.07% of shares outstanding.