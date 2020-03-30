Is there a cornucopia of returns in Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) And Aon plc (AON)

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE: TGE) shares are -21.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.50% or $0.59 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +59.56% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -22.06% down YTD and -21.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 23.69% and -21.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 11, 2019, Stifel recommended the TGE stock is a Hold, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on January 07, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the TGE stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.44 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.53. The forecasts give the Tallgrass Energy LP stock a price target range of $22.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 22.49% or -34.15%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -11.40% in the current quarter to $0.23, down from the $0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.03, up 5.30% from $1.42 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 132 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 15,610,248 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 135,591,068. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 124,328,490 in purchases and sales respectively.

Aon plc (NYSE:AON), on the other hand, is trading around $165.42 with a market cap of $39.47B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $229.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.97% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $10.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Aon plc (AON) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AON’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $59.0 million. This represented a 97.95% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.88 billion.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.83 billion, significantly higher than the $1.69 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.61 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 93 times at Aon plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 424,159 shares. Insider sales totaled 276,323 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 53 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.21M shares after the latest sales, with 31.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.90% with a share float percentage of 228.89M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aon plc having a total of 1,148 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 20.96 million shares worth more than $4.37 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. held 9.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 18.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.79 billion and represent 7.86% of shares outstanding.