Is Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is 122.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.94 and a high of $164.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZM stock was last observed hovering at around $141.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.55% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.13% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -175.82% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $151.70, the stock is 26.04% and 50.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.11 million and changing 7.47% at the moment leaves the stock 77.58% off its SMA200. ZM registered a gain of 90.22% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $112.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $82.29.

The stock witnessed a 33.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 124.91%, and is 16.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.58% over the week and 11.70% over the month.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has around 2409 employees, a market worth around $40.22B and $622.70M in sales. and $622.70M in sales Current P/E ratio is 1996.05 and Fwd P/E is 262.91. Distance from 52-week low is 153.09% and -8.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (73.00%).

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $201.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 48.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 80.30% in year-over-year returns.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Top Institutional Holders

287 institutions hold shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM), with 45.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.36% while institutional investors hold 58.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 265.10M, and float is at 90.83M with Short Float at 12.79%. Institutions hold 49.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with over 7.19 million shares valued at $489.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.64% of the ZM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with 6.92 million shares valued at $470.57 million to account for 5.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 4.98 million shares representing 3.91% and valued at over $338.98 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.04% of the shares totaling 3.88 million with a market value of $263.91 million.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Insider Activity

A total of 99 insider transactions have happened at Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 86 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Steckelberg Kelly, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Steckelberg Kelly sold 11,067 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $126.58 per share for a total of $1.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27912.0 shares.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Subotovsky Santiago (Director) sold a total of 73,168 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $120.98 per share for $8.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ZM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Emergence Equity Partners III, (10% Owner) disposed off 73,168 shares at an average price of $120.98 for $8.85 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM).