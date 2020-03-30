It makes sense to watch FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) And Pentair plc (PNR)

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares are -38.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.06% or -$0.1 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +55.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.33% down YTD and 37.17% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 27.05% and -20.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2020, Craig Hallum recommended the FCEL stock is a Sell, while earlier, Craig Hallum had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on March 16, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the FCEL stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.75. The forecasts give the FuelCell Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $2.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 22.5% or -3.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -150.00% in the current quarter to -$0.07, up from the -$2.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.4, up 10.40% from -$1.45 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 11 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 587,975 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 211,415. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,247 and 380 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR), on the other hand, is trading around $29.93 with a market cap of $5.27B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $45.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Pentair plc (PNR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PNR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $151.9 million. This represented a 79.89% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $755.2 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.60 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.53 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.14 billion from $4.08 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $353.0 million, significantly lower than the $439.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $294.5 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 54 times at Pentair plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 212,428 shares. Insider sales totaled 148,325 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 991.25k shares after the latest sales, with 6.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.80% with a share float percentage of 167.31M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pentair plc having a total of 708 institutions that hold shares in the company.