It makes sense to watch Momo Inc. (MOMO) And NCR Corporation (NCR)

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) shares are -33.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.04% or -$0.7 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.02% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -45.41% down YTD and -36.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.97% and -19.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 05, 2019, Jefferies recommended the MOMO stock is a Buy, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on November 27, 2019. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the MOMO stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 23 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $293.68. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 92.4.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.30% in the current quarter to $3.04, up from the $0.58 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $17.12, up 1.60% from $19.92 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $3.76 and $4.53. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $21.55 for the next year.

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR), on the other hand, is trading around $18.26 with a market cap of $1.86B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.83% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NCR Corporation (NCR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NCR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $350.0 million. This represented a 81.44% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.89 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.72 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.33 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.99 billion from $8.45 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $628.0 million, significantly higher than the $572.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $299.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 75 times at NCR Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 974,415 shares. Insider sales totaled 389,420 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.52M shares after the latest sales, with 126.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NCR Corporation having a total of 489 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.9 million shares worth more than $453.45 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $413.63 million and represent 9.10% of shares outstanding.