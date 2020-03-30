It makes sense to watch New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) And Popular Inc. (BPOP)

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) shares are -20.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.40% or -$0.65 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.45% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -21.16% down YTD and -20.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.85% and -14.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 30, 2020, B. Riley FBR recommended the NYCB stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on February 10, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the NYCB stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.86. The forecasts give the New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 32.14% or 9.52%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.30% in the current quarter to $0.19, up from the $0.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.85, up 7.80% from $0.77 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.19 and $0.23. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.95 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 790,391 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 484,913. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 276,917 and 106,399 in purchases and sales respectively.

Savarese Lawrence J., a Director at the company, bought 3,000 shares worth $29043.0 at $9.68 per share on Mar 13. The Director had earlier bought another 2,000 NYCB shares valued at $20400.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $10.20 per share.

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP), on the other hand, is trading around $35.42 with a market cap of $3.14B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $62.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.19 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Popular Inc. (BPOP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BPOP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 76.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $152.41 million. This represented a 72.78% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $559.87 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.73 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.07 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $705.37 million, significantly lower than the $847.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $629.7 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 85 times at Popular Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 199,136 shares. Insider sales totaled 96,494 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 53 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -21.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.17M shares after the latest sales, with 16.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.90% with a share float percentage of 87.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Popular Inc. having a total of 432 institutions that hold shares in the company.