Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) stock Plunged by -6.73 yesterday

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) is -49.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.83 and a high of $9.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The ITUB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $7.91 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.57% off the consensus price target high of $10.77 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 21.21% higher than the price target low of $5.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.57, the stock is -16.77% and -32.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 42.22 million and changing -6.73% at the moment leaves the stock -43.87% off its SMA200. ITUB registered -45.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.3106 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.9560.

The stock witnessed a -34.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.21%, and is 4.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.11% over the week and 8.85% over the month.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has around 94900 employees, a market worth around $44.16B and $27.47B in sales. and $27.47B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.43 and Fwd P/E is 6.62. Profit margin for the company is 19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.32% and -52.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $7.23B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.70% in year-over-year returns.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Top Institutional Holders

497 institutions hold shares in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), with 12.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 25.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.66B, and float is at 5.29B with Short Float at 0.43%. Institutions hold 25.35% of the Float.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) that is trading -46.74% down over the past 12 months. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is -51.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.72% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 24.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.72.