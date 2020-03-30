Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of General Motors Company (GM)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is -41.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.32 and a high of $41.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The GM stock was last observed hovering at around $22.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.18% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.76% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -1.81% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.38, the stock is -11.84% and -29.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.99 million and changing -5.23% at the moment leaves the stock -39.75% off its SMA200. GM registered -42.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.14.

The stock witnessed a -30.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.39%, and is 17.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.88% over the week and 9.58% over the month.

General Motors Company (GM) has around 164000 employees, a market worth around $28.98B and $137.24B in sales. and $137.24B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.68 and Fwd P/E is 3.74. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.25% and -48.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

General Motors Company (GM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for General Motors Company (GM) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

General Motors Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $34.18B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.00% in year-over-year returns.

General Motors Company (GM) Top Institutional Holders

1,437 institutions hold shares in General Motors Company (GM), with 102.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.20% while institutional investors hold 85.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.36B, and float is at 1.33B with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 79.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 102.99 million shares valued at $3.77 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.21% of the GM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 99.33 million shares valued at $3.64 billion to account for 6.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 94.23 million shares representing 6.59% and valued at over $3.45 billion, while Berkshire Hathaway, Inc holds 5.25% of the shares totaling 75.0 million with a market value of $2.75 billion.

General Motors Company (GM) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at General Motors Company (GM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tsien Matthew, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Tsien Matthew bought 22,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 at a price of $22.97 per share for a total of $514528.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62234.0 shares.

General Motors Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that SOLSO THEODORE M (Director) bought a total of 1,561 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $32.02 per share for $49983.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6561.0 shares of the GM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Tsien Matthew (Executive Vice President) disposed off 16,933 shares at an average price of $39.50 for $668854.0. The insider now directly holds 1,600 shares of General Motors Company (GM).

General Motors Company (GM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading 6.86% up over the past 12 months. Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is 84.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.51% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.43.