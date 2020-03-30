Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC)

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) is -37.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.70 and a high of $21.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The SDC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.44% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -37.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.50, the stock is -6.02% and -45.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.51 million and changing 13.40% at the moment leaves the stock -48.51% off its SMA200. SDC registered a loss of -57.50% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.64.

The stock witnessed a -29.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.97%, and is 34.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.24% over the week and 16.61% over the month.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $2.10B and $750.40M in sales. and $750.40M in sales Profit margin for the company is -15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.65% and -73.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-96.40%).

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SmileDirectClub Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $229.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.70% year-over-year.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Top Institutional Holders

For SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC), with 51.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.40% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 382.39M, and float is at 76.32M with Short Float at 48.84%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC with over 26.9 million shares valued at $235.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.99% of the SDC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 7.94 million shares valued at $69.4 million to account for 7.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.94 million shares representing 5.74% and valued at over $51.93 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.76% of the shares totaling 4.93 million with a market value of $43.07 million.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WALLMAN RICHARD F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WALLMAN RICHARD F bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $4.68 per share for a total of $37439.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34000.0 shares.

SmileDirectClub Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 26 that WALLMAN RICHARD F (Director) bought a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 26 and was made at $9.60 per share for $115200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26000.0 shares of the SDC stock.