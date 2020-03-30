Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Vs. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI): Those Ticking Clocks

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) shares are -61.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.04% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +51.70% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -62.61% down YTD and -61.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 22.16% and -51.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 24, 2020, Raymond James recommended the MPC stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, CFRA had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on March 27, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the MPC stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $64.27. The forecasts give the Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock a price target range of $90.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $31.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.28% or 25.32%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 81.40% in the current quarter to $0.31, up from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.15, up 2.20% from $4.94 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.52 and $2.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.64 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 62 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 32 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 669,650 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 272,903. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 627,681 and 153,234 in purchases and sales respectively.

Templin Donald C., a Pres., Refining, Mktg & Supply at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $253697.0 at $50.74 per share on May 15. The Director had earlier bought another 12,500 MPC shares valued at $601750.0 on Jun 11. The shares were bought at $48.14 per share.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI), on the other hand, is trading around $135.07 with a market cap of $23.03B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $194.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.61 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MSI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $630.0 million. This represented a 73.48% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.38 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.40 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.45 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.64 billion from $10.37 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.82 billion, significantly higher than the $1.07 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.57 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 104 times at Motorola Solutions Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 42 times and accounting for 698,405 shares. Insider sales totaled 623,341 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 62 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 757.37k shares after the latest sales, with 21.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.30% with a share float percentage of 169.84M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Motorola Solutions Inc. having a total of 1,084 institutions that hold shares in the company.