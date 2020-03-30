Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is -21.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.25 and a high of $92.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRK stock was last observed hovering at around $73.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.8% off its average median price target of $97.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.96% off the consensus price target high of $107.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 20.3% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.73, the stock is -5.03% and -11.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.73 million and changing -2.45% at the moment leaves the stock -14.91% off its SMA200. MRK registered -13.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.25.

The stock witnessed a -8.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.47%, and is 0.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.20% over the week and 5.92% over the month.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) has around 71000 employees, a market worth around $184.24B and $46.84B in sales. and $46.84B in sales Current P/E ratio is 18.60 and Fwd P/E is 11.41. Profit margin for the company is 21.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.93% and -22.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.20%).

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Merck & Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.35 with sales reaching $11.58B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.00% in year-over-year returns.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Top Institutional Holders

3,225 institutions hold shares in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK), with 1.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 78.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.57B, and float is at 2.53B with Short Float at 0.82%. Institutions hold 78.20% of the Float.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gerberding Julie L., the company’s EVP Strat Comm, GI Pub Policy. SEC filings show that Gerberding Julie L. sold 102,073 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $89.34 per share for a total of $9.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37038.0 shares.

Merck & Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that DeLuca Richard R. (EVP&Pres, Merck Animal Heallth) sold a total of 6,427 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $85.09 per share for $546850.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71524.0 shares of the MRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, DeLuca Richard R. (EVP&Pres, Merck Animal Heallth) disposed off 31,699 shares at an average price of $85.01 for $2.69 million. The insider now directly holds 71,524 shares of Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK).

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 4.00% up over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is -4.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.57% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.18.