Micron Technology Inc. (MU) makes 20.41% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is -19.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.13 and a high of $61.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The MU stock was last observed hovering at around $44.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.31% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.52% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are -24.23% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.48, the stock is -1.91% and -15.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 39.41 million and changing -2.92% at the moment leaves the stock -8.37% off its SMA200. MU registered 10.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.83.

The stock witnessed a -14.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.10%, and is 20.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.66% over the week and 9.25% over the month.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $46.17B and $20.64B in sales. and $20.64B in sales Current P/E ratio is 14.28 and Fwd P/E is 7.88. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.67% and -28.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is a “Buy”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 28 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Micron Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/25/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $4.92B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.00% year-over-year.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Top Institutional Holders

1,491 institutions hold shares in Micron Technology Inc. (MU), with 2.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 81.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.06B, and float is at 1.06B with Short Float at 2.63%. Institutions hold 81.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 87.72 million shares valued at $4.72 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.92% of the MU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 78.81 million shares valued at $4.24 billion to account for 7.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primecap Management Company which holds 55.88 million shares representing 5.04% and valued at over $3.01 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.31% of the shares totaling 47.75 million with a market value of $2.57 billion.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Micron Technology Inc. (MU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ARNZEN APRIL S, the company’s SVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that ARNZEN APRIL S sold 4,441 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 26 at a price of $45.00 per share for a total of $199845.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75596.0 shares.

Micron Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that ARNZEN APRIL S (SVP, Human Resources) sold a total of 4,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $54.75 per share for $240900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80037.0 shares of the MU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 24, ARNZEN APRIL S (SVP, Human Resources) disposed off 4,400 shares at an average price of $60.00 for $264000.0. The insider now directly holds 83,880 shares of Micron Technology Inc. (MU).

Micron Technology Inc. (MU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MoSys Inc. (MOSY) that is trading -73.27% down over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -1.39% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.16% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.87.