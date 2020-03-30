New Big Money Means BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) is 110.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $2.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The BKYI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 47.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.05, the stock is 80.40% and 54.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 52.89 million and changing 94.41% at the moment leaves the stock 38.78% off its SMA200. BKYI registered -22.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6694 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6153.

The stock witnessed a 63.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 98.11%, and is 104.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 51.61% over the week and 38.97% over the month.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $19.63M and $3.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 200.00% and -54.35% from its 52-week high.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BIO-key International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $3.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 90.70% in year-over-year returns.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI), with 7.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 52.17% while institutional investors hold 1.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.70M, and float is at 6.89M with Short Float at 0.18%. Institutions hold 0.95% of the Float.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is trading 24.86% up over the past 12 months. Wayside Technology Group Inc. (WSTG) is 14.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 98.33% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 8060.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.27.