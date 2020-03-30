Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) And AVX Corporation (AVX) Saying Scary Stuff?

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) shares are -29.19% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.54% or -$0.5 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +30.36% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.57% down YTD and -28.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 19.18% and -10.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 30, 2019, SunTrust recommended the NWL stock is a Buy, while earlier, Consumer Edge Research had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on November 11, 2019. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the NWL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.35. The forecasts give the Newell Brands Inc. stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.14% or -8.88%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.70% in the current quarter to $0.06, down from the $0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.46, down -3.30% from $1.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.37 and $0.46. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 54 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,870,401 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 214,274. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,664,650 and 180,747 in purchases and sales respectively.

ICAHN BRETT, a Director at the company, bought 111,601 shares worth $1.33 million at $11.90 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 9,703 NWL shares valued at $112791.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $11.62 per share. Hurd Laurel (Pres., Learning & Development) bought 4,000 shares at $12.80 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $51200.0 while ICAHN CARL C, (10% Owner) bought 1,168,230 shares on Mar 11 for $15.82 million with each share fetching $13.54.

AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX), on the other hand, is trading around $21.66 with a market cap of $3.66B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 0.41% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the AVX Corporation (AVX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AVX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $42.57 million. This represented a 87.64% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $344.44 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.28 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.44 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.84 billion from $2.85 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $390.17 million while total current assets were at $1.73 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $114.76 million, significantly lower than the $197.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $12.7 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at AVX Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,531 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 121.97M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 72.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.20% with a share float percentage of 47.22M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AVX Corporation having a total of 197 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 6.77 million shares worth more than $138.66 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 4.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 6.35 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $130.05 million and represent 3.75% of shares outstanding.