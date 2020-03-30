Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) And WW International Inc. (WW) Saying Scary Stuff?

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) shares are -58.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -23.02% or -$0.17 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +42.04% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -68.03% down YTD and -58.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 18.54% and -58.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 01, 2017, Piper Jaffray recommended the OCN stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BTIG Research had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on November 30, 2018.

The stock currently trades at $0.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 71.5.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 766.70% in the current quarter to -$0.19, up from the -$0.33 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.24, down -3.80% from -$1.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.14 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 47 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,920,927 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 218,696. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 372,710 and 2,664 in purchases and sales respectively.

Busquet Jacques J, a Director at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $22000.0 at $1.10 per share on Mar 06. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 13,888 OCN shares valued at $15138.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $1.09 per share. Messina Glen A. (President & CEO) bought 56,300 shares at $1.10 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $61930.0 while ZELENY DENNIS, (EVP & Chief Admin Officer) bought 5,000 shares on Mar 05 for $5350.0 with each share fetching $1.07.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW), on the other hand, is trading around $16.98 with a market cap of $856.64M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $41.82 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the WW International Inc. (WW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WW’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 20.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $109.7 million. This represented a 67.02% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $332.58 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.42 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.62 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.5 billion from $1.52 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $182.38 million, significantly lower than the $295.59 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $134.4 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 54 times at WW International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 77,800 shares. Insider sales totaled 53,122 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.17M shares after the latest sales, with 0.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 8.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.90% with a share float percentage of 45.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WW International Inc. having a total of 333 institutions that hold shares in the company.