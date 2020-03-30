PG&E Corporation (PCG) And Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Among Headliners

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares are -11.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.94% or -$0.19 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +53.60% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -47.66% down YTD and -11.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 32.96% and -41.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2020, CFRA recommended the PCG stock is a Hold, while earlier, Mizuho had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 28, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the PCG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.38. The forecasts give the PG&E Corporation stock a price target range of $19.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.47% or -6.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.50% in the current quarter to $0.98, down from the $1.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.83, up 5.80% from $3.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.04 and $1.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.24 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 11 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 251,251 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 79,267. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 207,834 and 77,624 in purchases and sales respectively.

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH), on the other hand, is trading around $9.73 with a market cap of $688.59M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.91 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DLPH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 3.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $164.0 million. This represented a 84.47% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.06 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.46 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.52 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.75 billion from $3.76 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $292.0 million, significantly lower than the $419.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$79.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 58 times at Delphi Technologies PLC over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 47 times and accounting for 114,395 shares. Insider sales totaled 50,423 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 36.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 335.68k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Delphi Technologies PLC having a total of 286 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 15.05 million shares worth more than $193.1 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 17.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Investec Asset Management Ltd, with the investment firm holding over 11.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $142.6 million and represent 12.91% of shares outstanding.