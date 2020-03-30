Positives for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) as stock gains in recent trading

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is -34.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.70 and a high of $76.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The LYV stock was last observed hovering at around $45.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.21%.

Currently trading at $47.15, the stock is 4.55% and -22.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.31 million and changing 2.63% at the moment leaves the stock -29.42% off its SMA200. LYV registered -26.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.48.

The stock witnessed a -18.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.09%, and is 38.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.48% over the week and 16.31% over the month.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $9.06B and $11.55B in sales. and $11.55B in sales Fwd P/E is 76.17. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.28% and -38.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Analyst Forecasts

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41 with sales reaching $1.79B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.60% in year-over-year returns.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Top Institutional Holders

646 institutions hold shares in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV), with 57.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.06% while institutional investors hold 97.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 192.24M, and float is at 140.58M with Short Float at 9.31%. Institutions hold 71.37% of the Float.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fu Ping, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fu Ping bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $42.50 per share for a total of $85000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7827.0 shares.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Rowles Michael (EVP & General Counsel) bought a total of 2,650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $37.57 per share for $99561.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 193056.0 shares of the LYV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Rapino Michael (President & CEO) acquired 25,650 shares at an average price of $38.98 for $999837.0. The insider now directly holds 2,420,129 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV).

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is trading -17.94% down over the past 12 months. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) is -60.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.33% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.67.