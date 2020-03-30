Positives for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) as stock gains in recent trading

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) is -69.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $6.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The NYMT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $6.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 61.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.91, the stock is -50.12% and -63.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.53 million and changing 5.52% at the moment leaves the stock -67.98% off its SMA200. NYMT registered -68.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.7346 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.8368.

The stock witnessed a -67.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.54%, and is -11.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.24% over the week and 21.53% over the month.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $570.00M and $789.10M in sales. and $789.10M in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.02 and Fwd P/E is 2.41. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.48% and -70.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $64.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 126.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 129.80% in year-over-year returns.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Top Institutional Holders

280 institutions hold shares in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT), with 2.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.58% while institutional investors hold 46.21% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 45.94% of the Float.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nario-Eng Kristine Rimando, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Nario-Eng Kristine Rimando bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $4.00 per share for a total of $30000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 119594.0 shares.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Mumma Steven R (CEO) bought a total of 32,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $4.02 per share for $128640.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.0 million shares of the NYMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Reese Nathan R (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $4.22 for $21099.0. The insider now directly holds 138,267 shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT).

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading -46.20% down over the past 12 months. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is -27.27% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 44.59% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.37.