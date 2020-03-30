Regions Financial Corporation (RF) makes 17.07% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is -43.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.94 and a high of $17.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The RF stock was last observed hovering at around $9.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $16.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.11% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 19.42% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.67, the stock is -8.67% and -30.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.73 million and changing -1.83% at the moment leaves the stock -36.60% off its SMA200. RF registered -31.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.43.

The stock witnessed a -30.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.97%, and is 17.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.20% over the week and 10.29% over the month.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has around 19564 employees, a market worth around $9.33B and $4.64B in sales. and $4.64B in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.43 and Fwd P/E is 5.81. Profit margin for the company is 32.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.34% and -44.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Regions Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $1.46B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.60% in year-over-year returns.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Top Institutional Holders

1,037 institutions hold shares in Regions Financial Corporation (RF), with 4M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.42% while institutional investors hold 75.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 965.00M, and float is at 952.15M with Short Float at 1.73%. Institutions hold 74.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 121.42 million shares valued at $2.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.68% of the RF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 83.46 million shares valued at $1.43 billion to account for 8.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 53.12 million shares representing 5.55% and valued at over $911.56 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 2.62% of the shares totaling 25.1 million with a market value of $430.63 million.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Regions Financial Corporation (RF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 59 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keenan David R., the company’s SEVP. SEC filings show that Keenan David R. sold 30,658 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 26 at a price of $16.65 per share for a total of $510348.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96990.0 shares.

Regions Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that KIMBROUGH HARDIE B. JR (Controller) sold a total of 18,409 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $16.27 per share for $299511.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1606.0 shares of the RF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Lusco C. Matthew (SEVP & CRO) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $16.43 for $328522.0. The insider now directly holds 163,229 shares of Regions Financial Corporation (RF).

Regions Financial Corporation (RF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -20.97% down over the past 12 months. BankUnited Inc. (BKU) is -43.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.64% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.96.