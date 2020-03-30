Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), Concho Resources Inc. (CXO)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) shares are -11.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.47% or $1.2 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +32.17% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -22.62% down YTD and -10.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 18.43% and -9.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 08, 2019, Goldman recommended the AMH stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Resumed the stock as a Equal Weight on February 18, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the AMH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $29.43. The forecasts give the American Homes 4 Rent stock a price target range of $34.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $24.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.97% or 3.63%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.30% in the current quarter to $0.05, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.21, up 4.80% from $0.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.04 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 53 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,564,718 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,721,426. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,897,257 and 68,640 in purchases and sales respectively.

BENHAM DOUGLAS N, a Director at the company, bought 479 shares worth $8622.0 at $18.00 per share on Mar 19. The Chief Governance Officer, EVP had earlier bought another 4,000 AMH shares valued at $76120.0 on Mar 19. The shares were bought at $19.03 per share. BENHAM DOUGLAS N (Director) bought 5,385 shares at $17.57 per share on Mar 18 for a total of $94611.0 while Goldberg David, (Director) bought 2,800 shares on Mar 18 for $48335.0 with each share fetching $17.26.

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO), on the other hand, is trading around $42.11 with a market cap of $8.34B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $86.06 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CXO’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -21.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $44.0 million. This represented a 96.47% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.25 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$2.36 on the year-over-year period, growing to $7.85 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $24.73 billion from $26.13 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.84 billion, significantly higher than the $2.56 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$350.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 59 times at Concho Resources Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 171,993 shares. Insider sales totaled 72,493 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.1M shares after the latest sales, with 12.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.50% with a share float percentage of 194.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Concho Resources Inc. having a total of 710 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 24.58 million shares worth more than $2.15 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 12.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 24.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.13 billion and represent 12.38% of shares outstanding.