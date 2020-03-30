Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY), Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) shares are -27.67% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.00% or -$1.43 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +37.40% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -29.57% down YTD and -27.47% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.27% and -8.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 25, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the BERY stock is a Buy, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 13, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the BERY stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $34.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $53.92. The forecasts give the Berry Global Group Inc. stock a price target range of $62.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $32.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.6% or -7.34%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.70% in the current quarter to $1.06, up from the $0.84 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.05, up 35.70% from $3.41 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.08 and $1.38. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.75 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 4 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 42,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 10,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 20,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The EVP – Chief Legal Officer had earlier sold another 10,000 BERY shares valued at $575000.0 on Apr 11. The shares were sold at $57.50 per share.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP), on the other hand, is trading around $3.80 with a market cap of $218.88M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 83.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.69 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CEQP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $118.5 million. This represented a 85.89% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $839.7 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.30 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.57 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.35 billion from $5.29 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $420.4 million, significantly higher than the $253.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$35.1 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 39 times at Crestwood Equity Partners LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 758,084 shares. Insider sales totaled 268,645 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.4M shares after the latest sales, with 16.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.80% with a share float percentage of 49.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crestwood Equity Partners LP having a total of 160 institutions that hold shares in the company.