Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS), Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares are -31.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 32.04% or $1.73 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +96.96% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.69% down YTD and -37.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 60.95% and 4.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 19, 2019, Evercore ISI recommended the CLVS stock is a In-line, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on January 08, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the CLVS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.53. The forecasts give the Clovis Oncology Inc. stock a price target range of $32.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 77.72% or -137.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.80% in the current quarter to -$1.27, up from the -$1.63 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$4.76, up 35.00% from -$7.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.64 and -$1.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$3.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 64 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 50 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 224,975 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 55,848. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 85,537 and 40,727 in purchases and sales respectively.

Rolfe Lindsey, sold 1,728 shares worth $7949.0 at $4.60 per share on Mar 20. The insider had earlier sold another 829 CLVS shares valued at $3813.0 on Mar 20. The shares were sold at $4.60 per share. IVERS-READ GILLIAN C sold 605 shares at $7.20 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $4356.0 while MUEHL DANIEL W, sold 475 shares on Mar 03 for $3420.0 with each share fetching $7.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH), on the other hand, is trading around $68.33 with a market cap of $10.40B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $83.58 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BAH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $867.4 million. This represented a 53.1% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.85 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.79 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.92 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.63 billion from $4.57 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $366.46 million, significantly higher than the $283.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $275.75 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 20 times at Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 42,741 shares. Insider sales totaled 426,999 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.79M shares after the latest sales, with 5.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.50% with a share float percentage of 137.42M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation having a total of 682 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 16.65 million shares worth more than $1.18 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 14.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.05 billion and represent 10.57% of shares outstanding.