Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Corning Incorporated (GLW), NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) shares are -28.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.91% or -$1.07 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.92% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -31.87% down YTD and -28.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.97% and -13.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 30, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the GLW stock is a Hold, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on January 08, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $20.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.97. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 25.85.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.50% in the current quarter to $0.21, down from the $0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.52, down -1.70% from $1.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.23 and $0.38. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.91 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 72 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 692,689 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 487,040. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 17,622 and 10,022 in purchases and sales respectively.

Curran Martin J, a Exec. VP & Innovation Officer at the company, sold 13,254 shares worth $397661.0 at $30.00 per share on Nov 11. The Director had earlier sold another 2,345 GLW shares valued at $66577.0 on Dec 11. The shares were sold at $28.39 per share. RIEMAN DEBORAH (Director) sold 2,345 shares at $30.05 per share on Nov 08 for a total of $70478.0 while STEVERSON LEWIS A, (Exec. VP and General Counsel) sold 63,381 shares on Nov 07 for $1.91 million with each share fetching $30.19.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX), on the other hand, is trading around $1.12 with a market cap of $195.01M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 81.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NEX’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -4.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $197.08 million. This represented a 62.69% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $528.22 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.63 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $1.66 billion from $1.06 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $305.46 million, significantly lower than the $350.31 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $97.63 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.57M shares after the latest sales, with 39.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. having a total of 236 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Feinberg Stephen with over 40.09 million shares worth more than $268.57 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Feinberg Stephen held 18.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 14.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $98.73 million and represent 6.91% of shares outstanding.