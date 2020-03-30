Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Farfetch Limited (FTCH), Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) shares are -22.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.37% or -$0.28 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +34.22% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.36% down YTD and -21.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.59% and -15.46% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 12, 2019, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the FTCH stock is a Overweight, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on August 29, 2019. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the FTCH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.91. The forecasts give the Farfetch Limited stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.60. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.45% or 16.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -36.00% in the current quarter to -$0.35, up from the -$0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.15, up 50.80% from -$1.21 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.39 and -$0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.94 for the next year.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC), on the other hand, is trading around $9.22 with a market cap of $18.01B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.79 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.61 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 28.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $318.6 million. This represented a 94.1% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.4 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $101,700 on the year-over-year period, growing to $98,800 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $39.3 billion from $37.54 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $735.6 million while total current assets were at $7.72 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.04 billion, significantly higher than the $3.73 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.85 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.60% with a share float percentage of 221.63M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ecopetrol S.A. having a total of 233 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management with over 8.16 million shares worth more than $162.79 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Acadian Asset Management held 21.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $156.22 million and represent 20.18% of shares outstanding.