Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP), Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) shares are -54.24% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.87% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +26.90% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -97.12% down YTD and -54.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 44.86% and -41.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 23, 2015, Ladenburg Thalmann recommended the MCEP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on February 18, 2016. 1 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.13. The forecasts give the Mid-Con Energy Partners LP stock a price target range of $1.07 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.07. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.85% or 87.85%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2,800.00% in the current quarter to $0.08, up from the -$0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN), on the other hand, is trading around $74.54 with a market cap of $30.85B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $107.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.37% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ETN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.03 billion. This represented a 80.41% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.24 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.08 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.47 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $32.8 billion from $31.89 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $221.0 million while total current assets were at $8.73 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.45 billion, significantly higher than the $2.66 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.86 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 97 times at Eaton Corporation plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 50 times and accounting for 279,058 shares. Insider sales totaled 235,002 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 47 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.01M shares after the latest sales, with 9.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.20% with a share float percentage of 408.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eaton Corporation plc having a total of 1,548 institutions that hold shares in the company.