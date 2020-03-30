Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV), Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE: NOV) shares are -59.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.58% or -$1.19 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.75% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -61.02% down YTD and -59.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.28% and -46.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 20, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the NOV stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 27, 2020. 28 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the NOV stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 28 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.95. The forecasts give the National Oilwell Varco Inc. stock a price target range of $28.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.07% or -11.78%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 525.00% in the current quarter to $0.12, up from the -$0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.54, down -2.40% from $0.89 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.7 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 576,252 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 218,129. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 507,097 and 184,739 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bayardo Jose A, a Senior VP and CFO at the company, bought 11,500 shares worth $101775.0 at $8.85 per share on Mar 16. The Senior VP and CFO had earlier bought another 8,500 NOV shares valued at $70005.0 on Mar 18. The shares were bought at $8.24 per share. Duff Scott K. (VP Cntrlr Chf Acctg Offcr) sold 7,134 shares at $23.30 per share on Feb 21 for a total of $166222.0 while MATTSON ERIC L, (Director) sold 10,000 shares on Feb 12 for $239650.0 with each share fetching $23.97.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), on the other hand, is trading around $111.70 with a market cap of $12.70B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $132.04 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TTWO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $316.3 million. This represented a 65.99% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $930.13 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.43 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.57 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.88 billion from $4.82 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $699.27 million while total current assets were at $3.44 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $439.98 million, significantly higher than the $390.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $405.19 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 7,503 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,326 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.3M shares after the latest sales, with -0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.40% with a share float percentage of 112.05M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. having a total of 914 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.09 million shares worth more than $1.6 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 8.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $988.79 million and represent 7.12% of shares outstanding.