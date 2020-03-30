Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: The Gap Inc. (GPS), GreenSky Inc. (GSKY)

The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) shares are -55.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.81% or -$0.66 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.97% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -58.98% down YTD and -56.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.89% and -45.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 13, 2020, MKM Partners recommended the GPS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on March 13, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the GPS stock is a “Hold. 5 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.33. The forecasts give the The Gap Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.72% or -29.83%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 41.50% in the current quarter to -$0.06, down from the $0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.39, down -4.60% from $1.97 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.42 and $0.62. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 753,357 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 822,314. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 210,489 and 77,366 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gruber Julie, a EVP & Global General Counsel at the company, sold 3,286 shares worth $78864.0 at $24.00 per share on May 13. The President & CEO, Gap had earlier sold another 16,183 GPS shares valued at $291294.0 on Jun 21. The shares were sold at $18.00 per share.

GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY), on the other hand, is trading around $3.86 with a market cap of $744.67M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GSKY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 22.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $54.27 million. This represented a 59.45% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $133.84 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.02 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.12 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $951.05 million from $897.1 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $153.33 million, significantly lower than the $256.43 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $137.95 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at GreenSky Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 13,327 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8M shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 56.88M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GreenSky Inc. having a total of 121 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC with over 15.35 million shares worth more than $136.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC held 23.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 8.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79.68 million and represent 13.45% of shares outstanding.