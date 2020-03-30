Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO), Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) shares are -16.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.85% or -$0.34 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +45.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.92% down YTD and -13.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 29.51% and -29.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, CIBC recommended the EGO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 04, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $6.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.98. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -236.87.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -100.00% in the current quarter to $0.01, up from the $0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.03, down -7.80% from $0.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and $0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.05 for the next year.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), on the other hand, is trading around $7.15 with a market cap of $2.65B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.22 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.93 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Valley National Bancorp (VLY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VLY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 66.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $38.09 million. This represented a 88.92% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $343.77 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.10 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.23 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.46 billion, significantly higher than the $593.59 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.44 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 52 times at Valley National Bancorp over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 1,587,419 shares. Insider sales totaled 261,912 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 30 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.63M shares after the latest sales, with 18.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.90% with a share float percentage of 370.43M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Valley National Bancorp having a total of 403 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 54.44 million shares worth more than $623.37 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 16.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 37.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $426.72 million and represent 11.23% of shares outstanding.