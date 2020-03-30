Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Nordstrom Inc. (JWN), Natera Inc. (NTRA)

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares are -60.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.71% or -$1.92 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.87% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -63.09% down YTD and -61.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.36% and -54.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 04, 2020, Barclays recommended the JWN stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on March 04, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the JWN stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.89. The forecasts give the Nordstrom Inc. stock a price target range of $50.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.98% or -6.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.40% in the current quarter to -$0.2, down from the $0.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.37, down -3.50% from $3.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.96 and $0.97. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 42 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 560,787 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 378,825. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 290,666 and 158,716 in purchases and sales respectively.

NORDSTROM PETER E, a Pres. & Chief Brand Officer at the company, sold 18,030 shares worth $440202.0 at $24.42 per share on Mar 11. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 16,486 JWN shares valued at $402506.0 on Mar 11. The shares were sold at $24.42 per share. BRAMMAN ANNE L (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,333 shares at $42.25 per share on Jan 08 for a total of $140819.0 while NORDSTROM ERIK B, (Co-President) sold 77,609 shares on Jan 07 for $3.33 million with each share fetching $42.92.

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA), on the other hand, is trading around $25.46 with a market cap of $1.42B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $43.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.7% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Natera Inc. (NTRA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NTRA’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -38.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $74.05 million. This represented a 11.04% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $83.24 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.44 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.50 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $582.66 million from $380.25 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $379.06 million while total current assets were at $523.17 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$63.44 million, significantly higher than the -$70.58 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$68.41 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 100 times at Natera Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 52 times and accounting for 468,148 shares. Insider sales totaled 492,410 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 48 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.23M shares after the latest sales, with 3.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Natera Inc. having a total of 285 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.73 million shares worth more than $226.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.98 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $167.65 million and represent 6.36% of shares outstanding.